Jerry Lee Albin of Hewitt, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was 75 years old.

He was born on Aug. 11, 1945 in Warrensburg, Missouri, to Francis (nee Browning) and Leland Albin.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1963 during the Vietnam Conflict as an Executive Chef.

He married Sonja (nee Kandaurow) in 1968 and resided in Paterson, New Jersey. They relocated in 1982 to Little Falls, New Jersey, until 1987 when they made their permanent residence in Hewitt, New Jersey, until each of their passings.

As a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, he would often visit various prisons in New York State supporting those in need.

Jerry will best be remembered for his love of fishing and hunting. In his spare time he enjoyed building patios and gazebos for his family and friends and had a fondness for all animals.

Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife Sonja on the same day, April 1, 2021, just a few hours earlier.

He was also predeceased by his dear sister Jeannie Roman in 2016.

Jerry is survived by his loving daughter Victoria Albin and her fiancé Ralph of Lehighton, Pennsylvania; his cherished grandson Randy Lee Grey and his wife Jodie of Villas, New Jersey; as well as many loving nephews, family and friends.

A memorial visitation for both Sonja and Jerry Lee will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to West Milford Animal Shelter, PO Box 72, Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480.

