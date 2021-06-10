John Mulroy, III, 74 years of age, of West Milford, NJ, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

He was born on November 30, 1946 in Jersey City, NJ to Joan (nee Axfield) and John Mulroy.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam Conflict.

He married Joanne Thompson in 1969 and resided in Pequannock Twp, NJ, moving in 1971 to West Milford, N.J. where they raised their son.

For 35 years John was employed by NCR Corporation in Berkeley Heights, NJ followed by The Hartford Insurance Company for five years.

John was a longtime member of both the West Milford Elks Lodge #2236 and the American Legion Post 289, both in West Milford, NJ.

In his spare time, John enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his beloved wife Joanne, his loving son Christopher Mulroy and his girlfriend Maria Benitz and her three children; his dear brothers Edward Mulroy of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Michael Mulroy of Hollywood, Florida; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:30pm with a prayer service at 12:30 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

Final disposition will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the West Milford Elks Lodge # 2236, PO Box 336, Hewitt, NJ 07421 or to the American Legion Post #289, 177 Lincoln Avenue, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as driving directions to the funeral home.