Jonathon Chaplain Sr.

Jonathon Zachary Chaplain Sr. passed away suddenly on Saturday June 12, 2021. He was 26 years old.

Beloved son of Deborah Bielski and Josiah Chaplain Sr.. Jonathon is also survived by his son Jonathon Zachary Chaplain Jr., brothers Josiah Jr., Joshua, and Jordan Chaplain, sister Faith Curto, a special nephew Josiah III, loving aunts, uncles, cousins lots of nieces and nephews and his two pupper doggies , JC and Diamond.

He loved playing football as a kid, so full of spunk, comedian at times, the Leo did come out at times, was always there help anybody in a heartbeat, such a great young man with a heart of gold that he always had.

He will truly be missed by too many, until we meet again, everybody loves you so much. He is not suffering anymore, he is running in the pastures in Heaven with no more pain.

Jonathon is our Guardian Angel always and forever will be. God bless his perfect soul, Amen.

Visitation was held June 20 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated June 21 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt.

Interment followed at Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford.