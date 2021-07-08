Joseph F. Hayes of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on July 1, 2021. He was 81 years old.

Joe was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the youngest of two children of Joseph and Elizabeth Hayes.

While growing up in Brooklyn, he attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School and continued his education at St. John’s University.

After leaving IBM in 1966, Joe’s family moved from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to West Milford, New Jersey.

After his retirement, he and his wife, Madonna, moved to Grand Junction, Colorado.

Joe is survived by his wife, Madonna O’Brien Hayes, and his five children: Joseph and his wife Patty of Wantage, N.J., Terry Johnson and her husband Ted of Colden, N.Y., Eileen Hayes and her partner, Doug Tanguy of Riverdale, N.J., Katie Hayes of Riverdale, N.J., and Patrick Hayes and his wife Joanna of Grand Junction, Colorado. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and one great-grandson.