Linda Georjean Christiansen, 70, of Hewitt, passed away Friday, Nov. 29 at Chilton Memorial Hospital following a battle with cancer.

Linda was born in Teaneck on Dec. 27, 1948.

She was preceded by her father, George Tyler, sister Deborah Shea, and nephews, Christopher and Kevin Shea.

Top of FormLinda leaves her husband of 50 years, Don Christiansen, of Hewitt, her daughter Dayna Christiansen Morales and her husband Carlos and their sons Marcus and Lucas of Summit; her daughter, Sarah Kitchen and her husband Josh and their children Makenna, Connor and Reagan of Whitinsville, Massachusetts; her son Matthew Christiansen of Jersey City, her mother Jean Denton Tyler of Hazlet, her brother Jeff Tyler of Hazlet; and two sisters Sandy Glock of Savannah, Georgia, and Pat DelMauro of Narrowsburg, New York.

Bottom of FormShe graduated from Pascack Hills High School, and was a follower of Christ who loved volunteering in the church nursery and attending a women’s bible study for the past 25-plus years.

She enjoyed staying in touch with friends over the miles and arranging gatherings with friends and family.

She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.

Linda A memorial service will be held on Jan. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Green Pond Bible Chapel, 1083 Green Pond Road in Newfoundland, followed by a luncheon at the Awosting Club House, 1 Ramapo Road in Hewitt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young Life as Don and Linda have always had a heart for this ministry and supported it.

Donations can be mailed to Young Life, PO Box 70065, Prescott, Arizona, 86304.

