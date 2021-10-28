Margaret Van Gilst

Margaret (Peg) R. Van Gilst passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. She was 92.

Margaret was born in East Orange, N.J., the daughter of Frank J. and Margaret Mary (Kearney) Weiser. She was raised in Boonton, N.J., and graduated from Boonton High School, Class of 1946.

In 1950 she graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Passaic, N.J., becoming an R.N. She later obtained a bachelors degree from Jersey City State College while working full time and raising her family.

In 1952 Margaret married Adrian (Abe) C. Van Gilst. They moved to West Milford in 1956.

While raising her family, she volunteered as a school nurse at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in West Milford. In 1970 she became the school nurse for the Upper Greenwood Lake School in Hewitt. She retired from that position after 26 years of service.

Margaret was predeceased by her devoted husband of fifty nine years, Adrian C., in 2011. She is survived by her loving children: Peter (Jamie) of Glenwood, N.J., Margaret Jones of West Milford, N.J., James J. (Deborah) of Wyndam, Vt., Nancy Goss (Jerry) of Spring, Texas, William M. (Lisa) of Harwinton, Conn., and Robert S. (Andrea) of Moorestown, N.J. She was the proud grandmother of 13 grand children and seven great grand children. Margaret is also survived by her dear sister, Gloria McCormick of Boonton, N.J.

Visitation hours will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Private interment.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the West Milford Township First Aid Squad, PO Box 387, West Milford, NJ 07480 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/memorial.