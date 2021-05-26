Mariann “Bunny” Smolinski passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Mariann was born to Anthony and Stephanie Cromis of Rutherford, N.J.

For many years she worked with the A.C. Nielsen Company in Cherry Hill. Upon her father’s passing she moved back to Rutherford to care for her mother.

She married Joseph Allen Smolinski in the summer of 1980. Together they moved to Ringwood and later West Milford, N.J.

For several years Mariann worked with the West Milford program for adults with special needs. She went on to spend many years as a bus driver for the West Milford Schools, driving special needs students to specialized schools.

She found great fulfillment and joy in working with special needs people, always telling stories about her classes or her school route.

She also volunteered her time as a Sunday school teacher, band parent and was a proud Navy Mom.

Mariann loved spending time with her family, especially at the Jersey Shore.

She was a supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to see her family together and would regularly host extended family gatherings to celebrate them.

Even in her final days her faith was at the center of her life. She was a great witness to those around her and an inspiration even during difficult times.

Surviving Mariann are her husband Joseph Allen, brothers Michael and Gregory and sister-in-laws Mary Diane and Carole and their spouses; her daughter Jennifer and husband Robert and her son Joseph Anthony and wife Kristy; her grandchildren Joseph Andrew and Edgar Joe as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Mariann will be missed by many friends and family. We ask that they find comfort in knowing she is at peace.

Visitation was held May 27 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road in West Milford.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated May 28 at Saint Joseph’s Church in West Milford.

Interment followed the mass in the church cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Saint Joseph’s Food Pantry at 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, NJ 07480. Phone 973-697-6100.