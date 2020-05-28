Maryland Constance Milligan passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was 90 years old and a lifelong resident of Ringwood, N.J.

Survivors are: a sister, Rhoda Nieves (Hippolito); daughters Claudette Coleman, Paulette Milligan, Valerie Gunn (Terry), Leah Milligan (Howard), Julia De Groat, Sharon Mann (Wayne) and Connie Van Dunk (Arthur); sons Charles A. Milligan (Luanne), Tyrone Milligan (Melissa) and Garrett R. Milligan (Allison), and honorary son, Jose Nieves.

She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Milligan; son Herbert G. Milliga, Sr.; parents Myrtle and Samuel I. Van Dunk Sr.; sister Julia Mann; brothers Leonard C. Van Dunk Sr., William G. Van Dunk Sr., Samuel I. Van Dunk Jr., and Robert Van Dunk.

Maryland was a crossing guard for the Borough of Ringwood for many years and a long time parishioner of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Ringwood.

She also leaves behind a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services were held May 28 at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford. Because of Covid-19, visitation was restricted to immediate family and close family friends.

When it is safe we will be having a memorial service in Maryland's name at her church.