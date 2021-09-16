Matilda Touw

Matilda “Midge” Touw of Hewitt, N.J., passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She was 86 years old.

She was the beloved wife of the late William Touw.

She was born in Paterson, N.J, the daughter of Leo and Francis (Evelina) Scialla.

Midge was employed as a supervisor for the U.S. Census Bureau in New York City.

A resident of West Milford for 54 years, Midge was an 18-year member and past president of the West Milford Board of Education.

Surviving are three sons: William of West Milford, Robert (wife, Katherine) of Lafayette, Colorado, and Brett (wife, Susan) of Highland Lakes; brother Charles of Belmar, N.J., and daughter-in-law Christine. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Brian, in 2009.

Visitation at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt at 10 a.m.

Private disposition.