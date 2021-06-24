Matthew J. Wallasky went to meet his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.He was 83 years old.

Born in Cliffside Park, N.J., the son of Mateus and Susan Wallasky, Matt resided in West Milford for the past 18 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol and his daughterSusan Daniele, her husband Rich, his beloved grandsons Ricky and Alex and his daughter Meredith and her husband Eric McClanahan.

Visitation was held June 22 at the Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Funeral services where held June 23 at Richards Funeral Home.

Interment followed at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959/