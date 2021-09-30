Michael Giannantonio

Michael John Giannantonio of Hewitt died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was 71 years old.

Born in Englewood, Michael was a resident of Hewitt for 40 years after relocating from Bergen County where he spent the first 31 years of his life.

He was a loving husband to Carol for 51 years, devoted father to three sons and Pop Pop to nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Michael was an avid fisherman and spent many days fishing on Upper Greenwood Lake or on trout streams in Upstate New York.

He was predeceased by his Father Michael John and Mother Helen.

Survived by his wife Carol, sister Margaret, sons Todd, Michael and Anthony along with their spouses Eileen, Coleen and Melissa, grandchildren Ashley, Alyssa, Allison, Destiny, Emily, Anthony, Kimberly, Sean and Erika and great grandchildren Anthony, Mila and Liv.

Donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital on Michael’s behalf would be appreciated.

Private services were held for immediate family at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.