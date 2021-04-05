Michael J. Bevilacqua, a 50-year West Milford resident and 30-year Volunteer firefighter, served at Station 6 and Apshaw station Fireman #82. He was 79 years old.

Born in Towota New Jersey graduated from Passaic Valley High School to parents Michael and Celeste Bevilacaqua and is survived by his older brother Joseph Bevilacqua of Florence Italy, Daughters Donna, Sharon, Dana Bevilacqua, and son Michael Bevilacqua. Along with many grand children and great grandchildren. Passed from complications after his knee replacement surgery March 26, 2021, in The Woodlands Texas.

Longtime resident of Bald Eagles commons were he served as resident liason and had many wonderful friendships.

His early career was as a Paterson Police officer in the 60’s and early 70’s and retired from Sunoco Fiber Drum, where he retired from being the Plant Maintenance Supervisor for many years, Lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and Eagles.

He is joined in death my his beloved Wife Marydele Bevilacqua was passed Nov. 19, 2021

Join us in an Outdoor Firemen’s send off April 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Fire station #6 605 Ridge Road West Milford.