Michael Marczyk

Michael “Mike” Marczyk, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Michael suffered a massive stroke four years ago. Despite the many physical and emotional challenges, Mike fought long and hard to recover as much independence as possible.

He was blessed to have been cared for at home throughout the years by his wife and children.

Ultimately. his long battle ended due to complications of his stroke but he passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born in Germany. He was the oldest of four children born to Norbert and Luzi Marczyk.

He received his Masters degree in mechanical engineering. He was the type of man who could build or fix anything. Mike was always willing to help everyone where and when he could.

In 1972 Mike married the love of his life Therese. When the opportunity arose for them to venture to America to establish the new production line of his German-based company in 1977, they and their daughter left Germany and established residence in the Hewitt section of West Milford, where he spent the remainder of his life.

Four years later Mike and Therese had their son.

With their entire families remaining in Germany, they developed close relationships with now lifelong friends who ultimately became the Marczyk family’s extended family.

Michael is survived by his wife Therese; two children: Nicol Marczyk Lynch and Christopher Marczyk, married to Grace Kraszyk Marczyk; five grandchildren: Gianna, Haley, Ryan, Abigail and Sabryna, as well as another beautiful munchkin on the way.

Michael’s brother Bernhard Marczyk and sister Tina Marczyk Bauch reside in Germany along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Michael was predeceased by his sister Dora Marczyk Bauer and his parents Norbert and Luzi Marczyk.

A memorial service is scheduled at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ 07421 on Thursday July 9, at 4 p.m.