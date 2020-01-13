Murry William (Bill) Hopkins, of Hewitt, passed into eternal life on Tuesday Jan. 7.

He was born in Walnut Creek, California.

Bill educated himself at a young age and worked in the health care industry in New York City.

Bill moved to New Jersey and worked as facilities manager for Dynamic Imaging, which was later acquired by General Electric Health Care in Park Ridge.

He formed strong bonds with his chosen family, had a great sense of humor, was well read, and very intelligent.

He will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind two brothers from other mothers, Tim Boyle, and Ed Frenzel, also of Hewitt, The Feldner family of Emerson, his sister Marion Hopkins and family of Gunnison, Colorado, as well as many loving friends.

At his instruction, his interment will be private.

Bill was an advocate for the homeless and those discarded by their families.

In light of this, donations can be made in his name to: The Ali Forney Center for LGBT youth at aliforneycenter.org.