On Tuesday, Aug. 10th, 2021, Nathan Abrams died suddenly and went immediately into the presence of Jesus Christ.

Nate had suffered valiantly since September 2019 with a rare cancer (pseudomyxoma peritonei), but today his mighty and loving heart just stopped beating.

We are at once filled with the greatest pain we can possibly imagine over this separation - and also filled with the deepest peace in knowing that Nate is whole, healed and in heaven with his Lord and Savior.

He was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother and a fighter to the core. His family was his world and his reason for living.

Nate enjoyed serving and working at Fellowship Deaconry in Bernards Township, and in his church, The Maranatha Fellowship, in Fairfield. He was considered “a rock” to some and a “rescue hero” to others, with a particular heart for youth.

We ask you to pray that God would meet every need and provide every comfort for his remaining family: Wife of 15 years, Bethany, and their three children, Shakaila (14), Driya (11), and Sadiq (8). Also left to miss him are Nate’s parents James and Carla Abrams, his siblings Darcy (and Brandon), Tyler (and Elizabeth) and Jason (and Betsy); Mom-in-love Donna-Jean Breckenridge, and Siblings-in-love Nathan, Hannah (and Jonathan), and Niko. He also leaves a niece, nephew, one who will arrive in September, and a godson, along with his loving grandparents, Herb and Viola Abrams, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be at a date yet to be determined in September.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Fellowship Deaconry, (http://www.deaconry.org) whose purpose and people Nate loved, or Solid Rock Day Camp, (http://www.solidrock.camp) where he first found his love of camp and youth ministry.

