Patricia Olear (Odee), 77, of West Milford, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13.

Beloved wife of George Olear, she was born in Passaic, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Tamajko) Odee.

Employed by Hudson City Bank in West Milford as a bank teller, Patricia was also a member of St. Michael’s Church Mother’s Club and Rosary Society in Passaic.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Lisa Ruziecki and Kristen Keller, three sisters, Loretta Furfaro, Marilyn Odee, Gail Werner and Donna Odee and four grandchildren.

Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Friday, Jan. 17 from 2–6 p.m., with a funeral service at 4 p.m.

The final disposition is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Milford Township First Aid Squad, PO Box 387, West Milford, NJ 07480-0387.