Paul “Buzzy” McKinnon, a loving husband and loving father passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at home. He was 66 years old.

Buzzy is survived by his wife Kim McKinnon; his daughters Amanda McKinnon, Kaitlyn Diaz and Meaghan Vargas; along with his sons-in-laws Jimmy Gobla, Jose Diaz and Jeff Vargas; his mother Elaine Shultis; his son Paul Bonomolo; four siblings; and six grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his stepfather Richard Shultis and his father Paul McKinnon.

Buzzy was a devoted husband and proud father who lived a life full of love and laughter. He loved a quiet day hunting from his tree stand, the loud pipes on his Harley and, most of all, of his family.

Buzzy made friends instantly, he had a magnetic personality that welcomed everyone. He didn’t know the meaning of the word “no” if anyone called and needed anything from a friend to talk to or needed a hand, he was already on his way. He participated in many motorcycle fund raisers to help those in need. His favorite was the Breast Cancer run which he did yearly with his friends. He definitely liked the part of putting a large neon pink bra on his handle bars.

Along with his lifetime of accomplishments, he was a firefighter in the town of West Milford. He worked as the Smoke Rise Maintenance Director for 25-plus years.

He beat prostate cancer and COVID-19.

Buzzy made an amazing impact on everyone he crossed paths with, was a mentor to many and just loved the ride called life. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Arrangements entrusted to the Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.