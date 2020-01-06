Pedro J Carrion Jr, 62, a longtime resident of West Milford, passed away on Dec. 29 at his home with family and friends around him.

He was born in Brooklyn New York on Sept. 14, 1957, son of Pedro J Carrion Sr. and the late Doris Boyles.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mabel ( Anderson) Carrion and two sons, Pedro J Carrion III and his wife Melanie of Bloomingdale, Robert Carrion and his wife Brittany of Morristown, and his only daughter Ellen Ustaoglu of Oak Ridge.

He is also survived by two sisters Shirley Boyles of Boston, Massachusetts, Josephine Rivers and her husband Ocie of Hampstead, Long Island, and three brothers, George Boyles of Boston, Massachusetts, Isador Sanchez of Puerto Rico, and Julio Sanchez of Puerto Rico.

He also survived by six grandchildren Nicole, Isabella, Jazmyn, Kayla, Franklin, and Grace, as well as many nieces and nephews and an Uncle Charles Foss and friends.

He was a cook for 29 years at Bergen Regional Medical Center, and was a devoted hunter and fisherman.

He loved being in the outdoors, he also loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.

He is predeceased by his brother Ralph Carrion, two grandchildren, Hailie and Robert Jr., and his niece, Yvette Williams, his cousin Marty Mann, and his mother in law, Ellen Anderson.

Pedro was privately cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In the lieu of flowers and contributions are made to the family.

All arrangements were made by Warner and Wozniak funeral home in Wellington.