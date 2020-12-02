Peter Kuiken of Glen Spey lived honorably, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was 89 years old.

Pete was born March 7, 1931, in Fairlawn, N.J., and was raised on the family farm in Wayne, N.J., to parents Richard and Lena, the fifth child of six.

Pete was the loving husband of his dear wife Phyllis for more than 69 years. He is survived by her and their four children: Cheryl DeBonte and her husband Jeffrey of West Milford, N.J., Lynn Driscoll and her husband Lee of Monterey, Tenn., Peter Kuiken and his wife Tamara of Johnson City, Texas, Laurie Byrnes and her husband Charles of Magnolia, Delaware. His legacy includes seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Peter was a faithful member, deacon and elder of the Pompton Lakes Reformed Church, the Deerpark Reformed Church in Port Jervis and the South Centerville Reformed Church.

Pete enjoyed travelling to all corners of the United States, especially the mountains of the West. He was an avid hunter whose adventures took him to the Rocky Mountains and hills and forests of New York, Pennsylvania and upper New England. He also was a fishing enthusiast who fished the Rio Reservoir and lakes and streams of the Adirondacks and Maine.

He had a way of persuading his wife and children that these outings were “family vacations.”

His woodworking hobby saw him build many fine pieces of furniture for their home. Pete enjoyed watching (and yelling) at the New York Yankees, listening to all types of music, playing pool and sipping a good Scotch on the porch.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic memorial services will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Orange & Sullivan County Hospice, 800 Stoney Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements were by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com.