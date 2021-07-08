Ralph Lanzo, rest in peace. June 18, 2021.

Ralph was a loving Husband, Father, Pop Pop, Son, Brother and Friend.

Ralph was known for having a tough guy exterior that his granddaughter Aaliyah was able to break down, she brought him so much joy.

Ralph also was a great pop pop to the new addition to the family Saverio.

Ralph was an amazing, hardworking, commendable husband, working two jobs when his children were little so that his wife Maryann could stay home with the kids. He was the type of father that knew how to fix and do anything.

He raised beautiful children, Gabriella, Sophia, Joseph, along with his granddaughter Aaliyah.

He loved hanging out on the boat, trips to Myrtle Beach, and eating good food.

Ralph will carry on in our hearts and watching over us in heaven with his sister Darcy. Memorial visitation was held June 30 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

In the remembrance of Ralph Lanzo’s life, the family requests that you consider St. Joseph’s Church in West Milford for any charitable donations or donations to Mental Health, Mental Health America donations: https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/3322069