Raymond Peter Mack passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 due to complications caused by COVID-19. He was 79 years old.

Pete was born in Manhattan, but grew up in New Milford in Bergen County, N.J. He was the son of Raymond and Camille Mack. He had one brother, Richard, who predeceased him in 2006, and has one sister, Pamela Kientzler.

He was a resident of West Milford for the past 46 years before moving to Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains in December 2019.

After graduating from Dumont High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Boston and the USS Macon.

Upon completion of his active duty, he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University Evening Division majoring in Business Management while working during the day as a computer operator.

He also attended the University of Wisconsin, Bank Administration Institute, American Institute of Banking and Passaic County Community College.

Pete was a lifelong learner and was always interested in furthering his knowledge, especially data processing and technology.

Throughout the years, he worked in management positions in Bank Operations, Data Processing and advanced to Senior Vice President at Ramapo Financial Corporation before retiring in 1999.

Beloved husband of Margaret (Hirth-Gerard) Mack, also surviving are three daughters,Kathleen Mack and her husband Carl Blandina, of Milford, Conn., Meghan MacKenzie and her husband Kevin, of West Milford, N.J., and Colleen Brock and her husband Ryan, of Oak Ridge, N.J.; five grandchildren: Aidan, Landon, Connor, Ava and Sydney. Peter is survived by his sister Pamela and her husband, Gary Kientzler of Connecticut, his sister-in-law Eleanor and her husband Jim Chajkowski of North Carolina; many loving cousins and many loving nieces and nephews.

Peter enjoyed spending time with his Dumont Junior High School friends, The King Cobras. They were loyal and dear friends who played sports together and shared many fun times throughout the years.

Pete was a Past Grand Knight of the Fr. Francis Koch Council 6343 of St. Joseph Church in West Milford. He was also a member of the VFW and the American Legion in West Milford.

Pete enjoyed skiing, golf and traveling, celebrating birthdays and holidays with his family and friends.

Peter wished to be cremated and Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.