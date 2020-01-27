Richard Castner, 80, of Hewitt, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Beloved husband of the late Jane (Hawley) Castner, he was born in Jersey City, the son of the late Edward and Veronica Castner.

Richard was a member of Teamsters Local 641 for Basic Foods and S.M.A.R.T Union for NJ Transit.

Surviving are a son, David J. (wife, Kelly), one daughter, Kimberly Vrabel (husband, Chris), both of Highland Lakes, four brothers, Edward “Pat” of Waldwick, Peter of Oregon, Douglas of Somerville, and Gregory of Woodridge.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Veronica and David Jr. Castner, and Alexia, Melanie and Collin Vrabel.

He was predeceased by a son, William.

Friends may call at the Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road in West Milford on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 1–4 p.m., with a funeral service at 3:30 p.m.

The disposition is private.