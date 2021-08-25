Richard Kirkham

Richard “Dick” Kirkham of Ringwood, New Jersey, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was 92.

Dick was a loving and loyal husband, father and friend to many. He was always quick to help others.

Born to William and Millicent Kirkham in 1929, Dick and his older brother William (Bill) grew up in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Dick is survived by wife Jean; sons Richard and David with wife Tonia; sister-in-law Ruth Somerville; nieces Carolyn Somerville, Barbara Ilg, and Kathy Kirkham; nephew Mark Somerville; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

He proudly served the U.S. Army during the Korean War, training at Camp Rucker for the 47th Infantry Division, 682nd Engineer Battalion, Combat Engineers, Company D, stationed in Germany. One of his greatest thrills later in his life, were the annual reunions with his S\service brothers. He and Jean would travel to a different destination each year for the reunions and fun times.

In 1957, Dick married the only love of his life, Jean, after they met at Lindy Lake, where their respective families had summer cabins. They have been soul mates since. This year they celebrated 64 years together.

In 1960, they moved to a new home in Ringwood to raise two boys. He was a role model of common sense and using your skills to solve any problem.

He was employed by Atlas Copco and assisted in the development of air powered rock drills, with travel to the company headquarters in Sweden. There is a patent to his credit related to a portable rock drill.

His next position had him designing and implementing custom web tension and process controls, which were critical in production of such products as Scott toilet tissue, Band Aids, Pampers and even Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Dick enjoyed many activities, over 30 years, at his Catskill retreat. His many hobbies included tending their large garden and many fruit trees, fishing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle. Spring was his maple syrup season from the trees on the property, which he shared with friends for years.

Many friends enjoyed his company on the porch. Sit long. Talk much.

Memorial services were held at Richard’s Funeral Home, West Milford on Aug. 26.

As Dick was always an avid supporter of animals and animal rights, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the West Milford Animal Shelter or shelter of your choice.