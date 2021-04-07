Robert A. McKittrick

Robert “Bob” A. McKittrick of Nashua, N.H., passed away peacefully Sunday evening, March 21, 2021. He was born on August 1, 1927 in Lowell, MA, the son of Bertrand A. and Harriet C. (Meister) McKittrick. Remaining in the area, Bob was always proud of his Lowell roots.

Bob’s early education was in the Lowell Public Schools. He graduated high school from New York Military Academy, Cornwall-on-Hudson in 1945. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Engineering. Bob was a proud veteran of the US Army having served in the Signal Corps from 1946-1947.

Bob married his first love, Shirley (Knutson) in 1949. Together they raised their family in Chelmsford, MA before moving to Hollis, NH and finally settling in Nashua.

Bob’s business career was extensive. Following his grandfather and father into the family business, Bob was the present Chairman of the Board and past President of Chelmsford Investment Holdings, Inc., North Chelmsford, MA. He held many Directorships past and present including the Kent Manufacturing Co., North Billerica Co., Faulkner Textile Associates, Inc., White Electric Motors, Union National Bank, and Rontex America, Inc. He was also a past Trustee of Wyman’s Exchange Associates, Lowell General Hospital, a past Corporator of the Central Savings Bank, and past Corporator and Trustee of the Lowell Institution for Savings. Active in the community, he was also a past director and trustee of the Lowell Boys Club and member and Chairman of the Chelmsford Planning Board.

Bob had a lifelong love of golf and boating, passions he enjoyed with family and friends. He took memorable trips with friends to play golf around the United States and Scotland, and famously sought the perfect putter, resulting in a collection of over seventy. He was a past president and an honorary member of Vesper Country Club. Bob held past and present memberships at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk, ME, The Loxahatchee Club and Jonathan’s Landing Golf Club in Jupiter, FL, and The Kittansett Club in Marion, MA. Bob and Shirley spent many summers cruising the Maine coast, and wintered for a few years in Florida on their boat “Maine Course”. He was a member of the Arundel Yacht Club in Kennebunkport, ME. Additionally, Robert was a member of the Lanam Club, Andover, MA, and Lowell Sportsman’s Club.

Robert was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, who passed away in 2001. He is survived by his longtime companion and love, Barbara Russell of Saugerties, N.Y., four children; Robert S. McKittrick and wife Donna of Charlestown, MA, Douglas A. McKittrick and wife Merrilee of West Milford, N.J., Philip R. McKittrick and partner Sally Willis of Nashua, N.H., and Judith M. Balomenos and husband Costas of Arundel, ME, three grandchildren, R. Michael McKittrick and wife Megan Barry of Easthampton, MA, Lauren E. McKittrick and husband Bryce Kasper of Denver, CO, Zachary B. Balomenos of Arundel, ME, and two step grandchildren, Justin P. McCarthy and wife April of Chelmsford, MA, and Maura (McCarthy) Lia and husband Ryan of Charlestown, MA., and five great grandchildren Robert Asa, Macalister, Josephine, Finley, and Emmett.

Bob’s family thanks the staff at The Huntington at Nashua, Kent Village, Southern NH Medical Center – 4th Floor East, and Home Health and Hospice Care for their remarkable and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to the Huntington Scholarship Fund, 55 Kent Lane, Nashua, NH 03062.