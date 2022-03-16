Robert J. Falzone, age 83, passed away on March 7, 2022. Robert, known as Bob, was born in New York City and raised in Franklin Square, New York. His work took him to New Jersey where he and his beloved wife of 51 years, Lucy, raised their children, Rob and Diana. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, and grandfather of three children whom he adored.

Bob worked for Panasonic as a Vice President of Corporate Sales, and traveled overseas extensively for his career. He served in the Army National Guard. He had a beautiful singing voice, a passion for cars, and a soft heart for animals.

Bob is predeceased by his father Joseph, mother Katherine, and brother Frank. Bob is survived by his wife Lucy of West Milford, son Rob Falzone and his wife Sarah, grandchildren Lily and Quinn; his daughter, Diana Falzone and grandson Alexander.

His services were held on March 13, 2022, at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford N.J. In lieu of flowers, the Falzone family requests a donation for Parkinson’s research to www.michaeljfox.org