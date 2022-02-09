Robert James Bailey, 69 , loved by his family and friends, passed away on January 25, 2022, in Hewitt/West Milford, New Jersey, where he lived for 25 years. He is survived by two sisters, Anne Lovett and Margaret Bernstein, and a brother, John Bailey. He is further survived by four nephews, Daniel, Zachary, Ian, and Johnny. Bob will be remembered by family and friends as the kind, gentle, extremely intelligent man that he was. Bob was known for his good sense of humor and love of all animals. He adored his four cats and two parrots.

An Army veteran, Bob served in active duty for three years, followed by the army reserves for 20 years.

He was very involved in the West Milford community and volunteered at the museum, and at the animal shelter. He was a member of the Exotic Bird Club and the Democratic Club. He loved to travel and volunteered around the world in helping those less fortunate. He will be greatly missed by all.

Any donations in Bob’s name can be made to the West Milford Animal Shelter.