Robert Paul Neubig Jr. of Hardyston Township, N.J., passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was 74.

Born to Robert P. Neubig Sr. and Marion Neubig in Teaneck, N.J., he lived in Ridgefield, N.J., before moving to Hardyston Township 49 years ago.

Robert served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm and served with the Army National Guard for 18 years.

He worked as a carpenter for the Carpenters Union for 29 years assisting in the construction of the Meadowlands, he then worked as computer repair technician for Sun Microsystems in Edison, N.J., for 30 years and most recently worked as a plumbing associate at Lowes in Newton, N.J., where he also portrayed Santa Claus and was nominated to appear in the National Commercial for Veterans Employed by Lowes and also worked as a starter and ranger at Crystal Springs Golf Resort.

Robert was a parishioner of St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church in Stockholm, N.J., and a member of the church’s Knights of Columbus. Robert served with the Hardyston Township Planning Board for almost 50 years and was also a member of the Hardyston Fire Department. Robert took great joy in golf, puzzles, and collecting model trains and constructing villages for the trains. Robert and his son Jeffrey restored a 1970 Mustang Convertible together and was best known as an adoring grandfather referred to as the “Tickle Monster.”

Robert is the beloved husband of Marie Neubig (nee Grappo) of Hardyston Township; devoted father of Jeffrey Peter Neubig and his wife, Jennifer, of Andover, N.J., and Joseph Robert Neubig and his wife, Joyce, of West Milford, N.J.; loving grandfather of Nicholas, John, Liam, Kassidy, Alexander, Jaxon, Zachary, Eliza, and Mason; and dear brother of Peggy Neubig of Monroe Township, N.J.

The family received their friends for a walk through visitation on Dec. 27. Services were held at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin, N.J., on Dec. 28, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Roman Catholic Church, Stockholm. Interment followed at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, N.J.