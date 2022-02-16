Robert William Wells, of Wayne NJ, previously of Butler, NJ, Seminole FL, and Oak Ridge, NJ, has joined the heavenly choir. He died peacefully at home from complications of Parkinson’s Disease on Sunday, January 13, 2022.

Born in Bridgeton, NJ, on July 30, 1933 to Harold N and Philomela (nee Mc Intyre) Wells, he was raised in a farm setting in Millville, NJ during the depths of the Great Depression. Bob learned to be resourceful, bartering milk or produce for other needed items. He also learned to work hard, earning 10 cents a row to harvest beans as a child.

Bob had an aptitude for engineering, a career he enjoyed for more than 40 years. He started his career as a submarine antenna specialist at International Telephone & Telegraph. He then spent many years with Merrimac Industries. Bob also took a college music appreciation course one semester, which inspired a lifelong love of classical music.

Bob was a faithful servant in the life of many churches. His wide-ranging voice graced many choirs. At Plainfield Presbyterian Church, he met his future wife, Lois Hartvigsen, while they taught the same Sunday School grade. They were married on January 10, 1959.

Bob was an avid gardener. Many friends and neighbors received gifts of tomatoes, green beans and irises from his gardens. Bob had a keen sense of humor and a playful heart, preferring to portray the sillier side of the Three Wise Men and to body-sled when his Flexible Flyer stopped abruptly mid-run. He was a master of the “blue sky bid” in bridge.

Bob was a wise and patient parent – equally able to calmly coax an inquisitive pre-schooler off the roof and down a ladder or to teach calculus to a frustrated high-schooler.

Bob and Lois enjoyed traveling, especially in retirement. They explored many destinations in the US and around the world. Bob and Lois were lifelong learners, participating in the Kinnelon Library CLL for many years. They also taught bridge to middle-school students.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and his cousin Doris Hughes.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Lois; his children: Lawrence Wells, of Rochester NY, David Wells and his wife Anna, of Tinton Falls, NJ, and Elizabeth Borchert and her husband Dale of Poughkeepsie, NY; his grandchildren: Katherine and Thomas Borchert; his brother Harold N. Wells of Lake Forest, IL, his cousin Jean Futer, of Bridgeton, NJ and several nieces and nephews.

Bob lived a wonderful life. “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matt. 25:23

The family will receive visitors on Friday Feb 18, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

A service of remembrance will take place on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, 342 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NJ.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to: Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, PO Box 302, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos or videos, as well as driving directions to the funeral home.