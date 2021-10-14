Ronald J. Wood passed away on Friday, October 8th, 2021. He was 75 years old.

Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Fair Lawn, N.J. He resided with his wife, Gail, at Pinecliff Lake in West Milford for 50 years.

Ron was a graduate of Fair Lawn High School and Rutgers University. He was a Budget Analyst for PSE&G in Newark for 29 years; then went on to become Vice President of Purchasing and Accounts Payable for Hudson United Bank in Mahwah, N.J.

Ron volunteered as a coach for West Milford Girls Softball and WM Boys Baseball for several years.

He loved hunting, days at the ocean and taking flying lessons out of Greenwood Lake airport.

He enjoyed traveling with longtime friends, and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the West Milford Presbyterian Church.

He lovingly raised his daughter, Kristin Wood-Werner and son, Scott Wood. His fatherly devotion was undeniable. Kristin and her husband, Bret, reside in Montclair, N.J., and Scott and his wife, Dr. Jessica Wood, live in Point Pleasant N.J.

His greatest joy was his five grandchildren: Amber and Matthew Werner, and Boden, Cooper and Hudson Wood. He loved nothing more than spending time and enjoying these children.

He was predeceased by his father Gilbert B. Wood Sr and his mother Elizabeth; also his brother Gilbert Wood Jr. of Edison, N.J., and his sister Jeanette (Wood) Conway of Fairfield, Va.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gail Wood, his daughter Kristin Wood Werner and her husband Bret Werner, his son Scott Wood and his wife Dr. Jessica Wood. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Amber and Matthew Werner, and Boden, Cooper and Hudson Wood.

He will be missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

A visitation was held Oct. 11 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

A prayer service was held Oct. 12 followed by the interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, New Jersey.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos or videos.