Rupert Lowe Jr., 88, of West Milford, formerly of N. Fort Myers, Florida, passed away Jan. 15.

Rupert worked for various supermarkets in a supervisor role throughout New Jersey over his career, including district supervisor for Grand Union.

Beloved father of Linda Cordes and husband Kenneth of West Milford, Joann Orlowski and husband Francis of Leonia.

Also survived by his sister Louise Algera, husband Peter of Fort Myers, Florida, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by his wife, Eleanor (Vignean) Lowe.

Visitation hours Tuesday Jan. 21, 7-9 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road in West Milford.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 470 Broad Avenue in Leonia.

Please meet at church.

Interment will be in the George Washington Cemetery, Paramus.