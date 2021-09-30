Ruth M. Breckenridge, 71 years of age, of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the United Methodist Community at Bristol Glen in Newton, New Jersey.

She was born on July 10, 1950, in Wayne, New Jersey, to James W. and Josephine (Schaefer) Breckenridge.

Ruth was a graduate of Wayne Valley High School in Wayne and majored in music at The College of New Jersey. She was an accomplished vocalist and participated in local choirs and vocal groups. Ruth was a founding member of two singing groups, Da Capo and Contra Lyrica.

Ruth attended Chubb Institute for Programming, graduating in 1986 and worked in the Information Technology industry until her retirement from IBM in 2008. Ruth was a lifelong trivia buff leading to a 1994 TV appearance on Jeopardy.

She was predeceased in death by her loving sister Janet Breckenridge in 2020.

Ruth is survived by a dear brother John Breckenridge and his wife Judy, of Lancaster, Pa., her nephew Scott Breckenridge of New York City, and her niece Dr. Wendy Nystrom of Downers Grove, Ill.

A private family service will be held in the future.

Memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Il 60601.

