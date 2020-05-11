Sean Singer of Hewitt, N.J., died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, N.J. He was 30.

Son of the late Susan Singer, he was born on July 21, 1989, in Newton, N.J., and grew up in Stillwater, N.J. He moved to Hewitt, N.J., two years ago.

He was a graduate of Montclair State University and employed as a graphic designer at Best Cast in River Edge, N.J., for the past six years. Sean was a retro gamer and enjoyed the outdoors.

His mother died on Feb. 2, 2011, Sean is survived by his father, Eugene Singer, of Stillwater; brother, Mark Singer, of Stillwater; fiancée, Nicole DeAmorin, of Hewitt; and grandmother, Alberta Ross, of Port Jervis, N.Y. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to the New Jersey Sharing Network, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974.