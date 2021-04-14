Sonja Albin of Hewitt, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was 71 years old.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1950, in Germany to Sophie (nee Bauer) and Kusma Kandaurow.

She married Jerry Lee Albin in 1968 and resided in Paterson, New Jersey. They relocated in 1982 to Little Falls, New Jersey, until 1987 when they made their permanent residence in Hewitt, New Jersey, until each of their passings.

Sonja was very proud of her Russian Orthodox heritage.

Sonja was survived by her beloved husband Jerry Lee who passed away on the same day as her, April 1, 2021, only a few hours later.

Sonja is survived by her loving daughter Victoria Albin and her fiancé Ralph of Lehighton, Pennsylvania; her adored grandson Randy Lee Grey and his wife Jodie of Villas, New Jersey; and her dear sister Hannah Petrillo and her husband Frank Petrillo of Little Falls, New Jersey, as well as many loving nephews, family and friends.

She will best be remembered for her love of all animals, especially her dogs and cats.

A memorial visitation for both Sonja and Jerry Lee will take place on Saturday, April 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Sonja’s name to West Milford Animal Shelter, PO Box 72, Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos and videos, as well as driving directions to the funeral home.