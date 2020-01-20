Susan Bentley (Gorton), 73, of Hewitt, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Beloved wife of Stanley Bentley, Jr., a resident of Hewitt for the past 43 years, moved there from Riverdale.

Susan was employed by West Milford Pharmacy for many years and was a life member of the Upper Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corp., which retired her number after 18 years of service.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are a son, Michael S. of Old Bridge, and a sister, Pamela Heineking of South Carolina.

She was predeceased by a son, Mark, in 2013.

Friends called at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road in West Milford, on Monday, Jan. 20.

A funeral service was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the funeral home.

Burial is scheduled to follow in the Cedar Heights Cemetery in West Milford.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.