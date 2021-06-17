Susan H. Nolan - wife, mother and nurturer, died peacefully on Friday, May14, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 88 years young.

Love you, Mom, we will miss you!

Sue was born May 26, 1932, in South Burlington, Vermont to Ezra and Edith Curry Hoag. Sue was predeceased by sisters Hilda and Dorothy, brother Charles and husband Edmond.

Sue was born and raised on a working dairy farm on Spear Street in South Burlington. Following the death of her father Sue and her mom moved to Patchen Road. The farm was later sold to the University of Vermont (UVM) and is now the UVM Miller Research and Educational Center.

She attended Burlington High School, Class of 1950, where she played clarinet in the band and was a standout basketball player. Sue and her childhood friend Mary Lou Ashton were co-captains in their senior year and both broke the record for playing all four years on varsity with Sue breaking the record for most points scored (1,067) over four seasons.

Sue also attended UVM for two years until she married Ed on November 8, 1952, in Winooski, Vermont. They spent their honeymoon in Quebec.

After a year in Indiana they moved to Woodbury Heights, N.J., and in 1963 moved to West Milford where they raised five children.

Sue was an avid sports enthusiast and rabid Celtics fan. With Ed, they participated in local softball, played golf and supported local youth leagues. Sue worked as a gym teacher at Queen of Peace and was a little league umpire for town leagues.

Sue also enjoyed volunteering, supporting the community and her church. As a member of Queen of Peace Church, she was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the Altar Rosary Society, attended Bible study, volunteered as a collections money counter, Bingo nights, and many years running and organizing the Church Carnival.

Sue also had many hobbies such as coin collecting, antiquing and attending auctions. Sue was an excellent photographer, participating in photo contests and a popular choice for wedding venues. Camping and exploring nature was a big part of her life, creating memorable family experiences.

After 57 years in West Milford Sue and Ed moved to Stoneridge retirement community in Mystic, Conn.

Sue possessed a very sharp sense of humor, loved to laugh and was unabashed at displaying her love. Sue was extremely confident, brave and loved to figure things out for herself, and did not require external validation of her opinions. She was outgoing, but cherished close friends. She possessed a natural curiosity and confidence to try new things and experiences, while balancing family dynamics.

Sue is survived by her children and their spouses: Charlie and Linda, Eddie and Terri, Kathleen and Paul, Jamie and Lydia, Tim and Rudy, and Jeannie Garrett. Her grandchildren: Danny, Corey, Sarah, Michael, Rebecca, Riley, Rachel, Shannon, Alex, Sean and Michael. Her great grandchildren: Delaney, Collin, Jack, Lucy, Tyler and Grant as well as her nieces and nephews: Kathy, Tish, Michael, Barb, Billy, Laura, Robert Anthony, Alexandra and Richard and extended family Lucy and Jack.

Sue believed that family was the most important part of her life, we have decided to organize donations in the name of Susan Nolan to:

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 (267-426-5332 https://give2.chop.edu/).

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt NJ 07421-3056 (973-728-8162 welcome@olqpnj.org).