Thomas John Saitta

Thomas John Saitha, a West Milford resident for 20 years, died on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was 63 years old.

Born in Clifton, N.J., he was the son of Richard and Doris (Kurnath) Saitta.

Employed by G. A. F. of Wayne as a maintenance engineer, Thomas is survived by two brothers: Gary of Nutley and Richard (wife Donna) of Wayne. Also surviving are nephews: Michael (wife Maureen) and Joseph Saitta and Emma and Olivia.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Robert Colburn.

Visitation and funeral services were held June 26 at Richards Funeral Home, 144 Union Valley Road, West Milford.

Private disposition followed.