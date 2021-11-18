Virginia Roseanne Jeffas passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 She was 96 years old.

She was born in New York City, the beloved daughter of James and Anne Dwyer.

Virginia lived most of her life in Old Tappan, N.J. She graduated from Dumont High School in 1943 and was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City.

She, along with her friends, enjoyed going to “The City” for entertainment, including seeing Glenn Miller and his band.

In 1960 she began work at, and later retired from the Pascack Valley Regional Board of Education as secretary to the Superintendent of Schools.

In retirement she lived in Manahawkin, N.J., and, most recently for several years, in Warwick, N.Y.

Virginia is survived by four sons: Michael, Patrick (Susan), Timothy (Audrey) and Christopher (Laura); nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was pedeceased by daughters-in-law Karen and Joan.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m.at St.Pius X R.C. Church, 268 Old Tappan Road, Old Tappan, N.J.