Vivian Lee Milligan, an influential community activist who fought for the cleanup of the Ringwood Superfund site as well as those who needed a voice, passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at home in Ringwood. She was 70 years old.

A lifelong resident, she was born in 1951 in Paterson to William H. Van Dunk and Ruth E. DeFreese. She was predeceased by her siblings Ruth E. Fudal, Iris E. Van Dunk and Myron K. Van Dunk.

Vivian is survived by her husband and life partner of 56 years, Aaron Lee Milligan; two sons: Aaron Chad Milligan and Jared Dean Milligan; six grandchildren: Traci, Erin, Angelina, Aviana, Viviana and Andres; and three great grandchildren: Kennedi, Knolton and Harleigh; and sisters Barbara Van Dunk, Myra Van Dunk and Ashley Struble.

Her passions included genealogy, family, card playing and advocacy.

She will be remembered for her leadership, free spirit and generous heart.

Vivian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, member of the Ramapough Lenape Tribal Nation and active member of the following organizations RNAA, CAG, NYU, Church of the Good Shepherd and Edison Wetlands.

Visiting was scheduled Sept. 1 at Richard’s Funeral Home in West Milford.