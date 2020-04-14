Wallace G. Heerema

Wallace G. (Uncle Wally) Heerema of West Milford, N.J., died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, due to complications caused by COVID-19 infection. He was 90.

He grew up in Ridgewood, N.J. After graduating from Ridgewood High School. he joined the Army and served in Korea.

After his discharge, he and his parents moved to Ramsey, N.J., where he lived until moving to West Milford in 2006. He worked for Pinkerton and Ramsey Taxi. He loved to drive and thoroughly enjoyed his fares to the area airports.

He moved to assisted living in West Milford where he was known to everyone as Uncle Wally. He knew everyone there and they all knew him. He loved to watch baseball and old movies and could remember the birthdays of his nephews and nieces as well as his great nephews and great nieces. He was always a part of holidays and birthday celebrations.

He spent his last 2 years at Milford Manor where he was extremely well cared for.

He is survived by his brother John Heerema and his sister-in-law Virginia Heerema, four nephews and a niece, four great nephews, two great nieces and two great great nephews and a great great niece.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.