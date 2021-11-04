William Anderson

William B. Anderson passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. He was 72 years old.

Born in Passaic, N.J., to Joseph and Betty Anderson, he resided in Kinnelon prior to moving to West Milford 43 years ago.

William served in the Marine Corps and was a proud Vietnam veteran.

William, aka “Scooter,” a dedicated over-the-road truck driver has logged millions of miles across the United States and has worked for multiple companies until fulfilling his dream of starting his own company, Anderson Trucking.

He later retired from M.S. Equipment Inc., West Milford.

He made friendships everywhere he went and looked forward to his annual Lake George trip with his family.

Beloved father of David Anderson, Lisa Anderson-Jenkins, and son-in-law Bret Jenkins and grandson Daniel William Jenkins, all of West Milford. Brother of John, James, Anthony, Sean, Felicia, Lillie Anderson, Penny Watts, Pam Ackerman, Bonnie Diaz and Patricia Lambert. Also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Patricia, and brothers Kenny and Robert.

Visitation was held Nov. 3 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.