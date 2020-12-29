William Francis Depietri of Hamburg, N.J., and North Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. He was 60 years old.

Born in New York City, Bill was a devoted husband, father and son.

Bill moved to West Milford, N.J., in his teens, graduated from West Milford High School in 1978 and attended Western Connecticut State University.

He was a longtime member of Metallic Lathers and Reinforcing Ironworkers Local 46, New York, with a successful career as a foreman and superintendent. Bill made a big impact on the NYC skyline, including the rebuilding of Freedom Tower 2 in downtown Manhattan.

On April 30, 1983 he married Kathy Marcantonio. They raised two sons, Christopher and Anthony John (AJ).

Bill was an avid and loving supporter of his sons, coaching Wallkill Valley Youth Football and serving as president of the North Jersey Youth Football League, as well as cheering them on at wrestling matches during their years at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

Bill was especially proud when both of his sons became third generation lathers, joining Local 46 with him.

A lover of wine, cooking and entertaining, Bill was a big presence with an even bigger heart. He was always willing to help when help was needed and was the first to extend his hand to anyone he met.

In addition to being a wonderful friend, Bill was also a world class buster of chops. A member of the Wallkill Valley Golf Club since 2006, Bill loved golf and was always happy to take a friend’s money.

Bill was looking forward to retiring to South Carolina to spend more time with his wife, Kathy, whom he adored.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Depietri. He is survived by his mother Marian, his wife Kathy, his sons Chris and AJ, his brothers Bob and John, as well as his beloved nieces and nephews.

Due to the sheer number of those who loved him and the limitations of the current pandemic, the family plan to have a memorial and celebration of Bill’s life in Spring 2021 (date and time TBD).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Heart Association or the New York Helmets to Hardhats Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements were under the care of Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford.