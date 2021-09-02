William J. Scholts of Hewitt, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, with his children by his side. He was 89 years old.

William was born in Passaic, N.J., to Simon and Janet (Fraser).

He was a master printer and a 40-year member of the International Typographical Union, a member of the Passaic Mohawks Social and Athletic Club, the VFW Post 7198, and the Camp Hope Seniors.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force 75th ADW-Korea 1952-53, and awarded the Korean service medal with two bronze battle stars, as well as the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation.

William is predeceased by his loving wife, Claire (2009) and his son William (2020), his sister Isabel and brothers John and Simon.

He is survived by his children: Ken (Linda) Scholts, daughter-in-law Denise Scholts, Kitty (Tom) Heuer, Janet (Mark) Moldovany, Tommy Scholts and Jim (Tracey) Scholts; his grandchildren: Chris and Eric Scholts, Billy (Christina) Scholts, Jennifer (Michael) DeMarco, Tommy, John Luke and Nicole Heuer, Randy (Shannon) Moldovany, Jamie (Kenny) Hinkle, Mark Jr. (Jessica) Moldovany, Steve Moldovany and Cailey Scholts; great grandchildren: Alexander, Stephen, William, Nicholas, Jackson, Michael, Emma, Aubrey, Ruby and Madilyn: and his sister Janet (Al) DeOliveira, and brother Donald “Beansy” (Pat) Scholts.

He left quite a legacy and will never be forgotten.

His family would like to thank Donna for the comfort, care, and companionship she provided him. He truly enjoyed having your company.

The volunteers at Meals on Wheels, who selflessly give their time to ensure a good meal to all in need.

Jimmy, for taking the time to make sure Dad kept the “wave” in his hair.

The Camp Hope Seniors, who provided him with good company, laughter, and lasting friendships.

He missed you all, and spoke very highly of your time together. Your company got him through some tough times. We know you miss his jokes. We will, too.

Services for William will be at Richards Funeral home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Visitation is Friday, Sept. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

The funeral is Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass at Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt, promptly at 10 a.m.

Interment will be at Warwick Cemetery where he will join his true love, to be “together forever.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to koreanwarvetsmemorial.org, or a charity of your choice in his name.