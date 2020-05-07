William J. Scholts Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Wedneday April 29, 2020, due to complications from the Covid-19 virus at the age of 62.

Bill was born in Passaic to father William Scholts and mother Claire Scholts. He is the second of six children.He grew up in Passaic and moved with his family to West Milford while in high school.

After graduating from West Milford High School, he attended college in Florida before returning to New Jersey, where he then worked for ShopRite for more than 40 dedicated years, the majority of which were spent at the ShopRite of West Milford.

While working at ShopRite, he met his wife Denise and they married in 1983. The following year they welcomed their son, William Joseph and four years later, their daughter Jennifer Helen.

Bill took great pride in his work and would help anyone in need at any time, but always made time for his family. He was the true definition of a selfless family man. He did everything and anything possible for them, and would never miss a game, competition or event that his children participated in as they grew up.

He was a phenomenal athlete himself, who loved sports and excelled at baseball, basketball, softball and golf. He passed that love onto his son, who he would coach, take to Yankee games and go golfing with throughout their time together. He was an avid Yankee and Raider fan.

He was his daughter’s first love and he enjoyed their heart-to-heart conversations any chance he had.

He enjoyed taking road trips and vacations with his wife to Point Pleasant Beach, Atlantic City and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

He loved attending concerts with his wife and kids, but most specifically he loved attending Styx concerts with his wife.

He was always planning ahead, looking for the next activity to plan and how to make it the best possible time for all involved.

He was a great cook, and loved to grill for his family whenever he had the opportunity.

Bill had a smile that lit up every room he was ever in, but that smile was never as bright as it was when he was with his four grandsons. He welcomed his first grandson, Billy, in 2013, and then later welcomed Nicholas, Michael and Jackson over the next few years. Bill looked forward to every chance to spend a moment with his grandchildren. He could not wait until Tuesday each week where he had a day off and would spend the day babysitting all four of them.

He was a true man’s man, but had an incredible soft spot for those four boys and never once told them “No.” He would convince his children to go out to dinner and have date nights with their spouses simply so he could come watch his grandkids. He loved to have sleepovers with them where he would have them help him cook breakfast in the morning. He was so looking forward to his impending retirement so that he could spend even more time with them and watch them grow up.

Bill is survived by his father William, his wife Denise, his son, William and his wife Christina, his daughte, Jennifer and her husband Michael, his four grandchildren Billy, Nicholas, Michael and Jackson, his five siblings Kenneth, Katherine, Janet, James and Thomas, and several brothers-in-las, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Claire.

Due to current circumstances, private funeral services were held at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford on May 4, 2020.

A memorial is being planned in his honor and will be held at a later date.