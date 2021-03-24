A few changes at the West Milford Township Library

Spring is a time of change and renewal, and the West Milford Township Library has a few new things in store.

Beginning April 11, the library will resume our Sunday hours. The current open hours are Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting April 11, the West Milford Township Library will also be open noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

In addition to new hours, Timothy Domick has been named the library’s new director.

Domick brings more than 15 years of service in both public and academic libraries, including five years as a department head at the Sparta Public Library, and 15+ years in library management for small and medium sized college libraries.

Domick’s door is always open, so please feel free to stop in to say hello to him anytime you are in the library. You can also reach out to him by email at domick@wmtl.org or phone him directly at 973-728-2824.

In keeping with state mandates, the library will continue to require that all staff and visitors wear facemasks, maintain six feet of social distancing, and limit visits to 30 minutes at a time.

The total building occupancy limits are set at 50 percent. As with many public libraries during the pandemic, there are limited in-person services. During your 30-minute visit, you are welcome to browse for and check out books at the circulation desk.

The library also offer hands-free lobby pickup. For details, phone the Circulation Services desk at 973-728-2820.

In addition, the library’s public computers are available for 30 minutes per visit.

At this time, the library cannot accommodate meetings or gatherings of two or more people and the staff must maintain a six-foot distance when providing assistance.

For more information, visit www.wmtl.org to peruse the library’s catalog and find information about virtual events, programs and services.