West Milford. The owner of local bar and grill recently held a "Turkey Shoot" to raise money for the West Milford Animal Shelter.

23 Dec 2019 | 04:48
    Business owner's 'Turkey Shoot' helps WMASS

Ray Taylor, owner of Pioneer Bar & Grill in Hewitt, raised $770 with its version of a Thanksgiving “Turkey Shoot," using humans in costume as the turkeys.

Mike Abbott and Jay Scala dressed up as turkeys and ran around while people took turns shooting at them with a paint ball gun, paying $5 for three shots.

The shelter is located on Lycosky Drive in West Milford, (behind recycling), (973) 728-2859.

The shelter hours: are Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday Evening from 7:30 to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.