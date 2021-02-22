College offers grant-funded employee training

Sussex County Community College is offering grant-funded training for employees of New Jersey-based businesses and organizations, including small business owner-operators in Sussex County. All classes take place online in a Zoom meeting format. Computer skills classes require access to MS Office downloaded programs. Participants must be employed at least 20 hours per week and be paid by their employer at their usual hourly rate while in training. The employer must also have a valid FEIN number. A partnership of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA), the state’s community colleges, and the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development makes this training opportunity available. Enrollment is limited, so register early. For more information, visit sussex.edu/workforce, fill out the form, and email it to Linda Connor, SCCC Project Specialist, at lconnor@sussex.edu.

Programs offered include:

Basic Communication: Verbal Skills

March 8 and March 10, 9-11 a.m.

Demonstrates how different personal communication styles affect how co-workers, supervisors, and customers receive and interpret information.

Basic Communication: Customer Service

March 16, 9 a.m.-12 noon

Emotional Intelligence: Learn how to recognize behaviors, moods and impulses, and manage them in a positive way.

Overcoming Workplace Negativity: The starting point for co-workers to confront negativity and difficult people constructively.

Basic Communication: Writing Skills

March 22 and March 24, 9-11 a.m.

The course will target the organization of information, basic grammar rules, importance of tone, proper spelling, and more.

Time Management

March 31, 10-11 a.m.

Learn how to plan more effectively, prioritize responsibilities, and become better organized to be more productive.

Microsoft Word, Level I

March 2, March 4, March 9, and March 11, 9-11 a.m.

Introduces participants to the basics, including how to create a document, enter and delete text, and apply text attributes.

Microsoft Word, Level II

March 23, March 25, March 30, and April 1, 9-11 a.m.

Introduces participants to operations such as hidden text, character spacing, creating a multi-section document, formatting, inserting and formatting tables, using styles, and adding headers and footers.

Microsoft Excel, Level I

April 6, April 8, April 13, and April 15, 9-11 a.m.

Introduction to MS Excel basics, including creating spreadsheets, formulas, functions, text, formatting and graphics.

Microsoft Excel, Level II

April 20, April 22, April 27, and April 29, 9-11 a.m.

Reinforces the elements introduced in Excel Level I and expands upon that base to include functions, charts, linking worksheets, and adding pictures.