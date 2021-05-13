Hewitt. Here’s the scoop - and then some

Fox Island Creamery re-opened May 1 at its new location with community support and the West Milford Chamber of Commerce seal of approval as a new community business partner.

“We’re off to a great start selling out our scratch, gourmet cookies on day one” said managing partner Charlotte Hillier.

More than Curly’s old-school parlor Ice Cream, “We are bringing back our authentic French Crepes and cookies” Hillier said. “There is definitely something for everyone including sugar-free and dairy-free options.

“Having our signs and equipment made the move to Union Valley Road in Hewitt an easier transition than a completely new start up,” Hillier added. “We’re happy to up and running in time for summer sports and the boating season.”

Window service is available Thursday and Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. with extended hours coming in June.

Tailgating is encouraged for Fox Island patrons.

Coming soon: organic coffees and an expanded bakery selection.