Local woman enters RE/MAX Hall of Fame

West Milford. Congratulations to Leslie Anderson, who has achieved one of the most prestigious honors a RE/MAX agent can get.

The RE/MAX Hall of Fame honor is given to agents that have excelled in volume of total sales during their career.

Leslie, a West Milford native, grew up right off Germantown Road in the St. Joseph Parish, and attended West Milford schools.

She was a softball and basketball star in her high school years, going on to attend Morris Community College, earning a degree in Business.

Because of her knowledge of the town, and the many friends she has made here over the years, it made sense that she try her hand as a Realtor in 2009.

She has a dynamic personality and work ethic, and joined RE/MAX Country Realty in 2012 and has been a $1 million producer every year.

“I have been blessed with a great circle of family and friends,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with both home sellers, and buyers, helping them realize their dreams.”

Leslie can be reached at our local RE/MAX Country Realty office at 1499 Union Valley Road.

The public is invited to stop in, or give her a call at (973) 657-1000 extension 107, or her cell at (973) 805-0514 to congratulate her.