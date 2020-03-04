‘Mr. Sell’ Peter Kontrafouris takes to the airwaves

The show is produced by Ignite Now Media, of which, Sewing is the CEO, according to the company.

It is hosted by TV personality Craig Sewing and focuses on educating, empowering and engaging viewers in order to help them achieve the “American Dream” through real estate, financial advice and teaching entrepreneurial vales, according to the site.

The show is in its fifth year and began in California, according to the show’s website.

His first episode is now airing through The American Dream TV Network, and streaming through that network’s app, Amazon TV, Roku, Apple TV and YouTube.

“Mr. Sell,” RE/MAX Country Realty agent Peter Kontrafouris is going “on the air” in several episodes of the national The American Dream television show.

Known in the region as “Mr. Sell,” the successful agent gives a tour of the lakeside home priced around $799,000.

Last year, he was featured in the regional edition of a national real estate industry magazine profile about his career, and rise to success in the industry.

The February 2019 copy of Top Agent’s New Jersey edition highlighted his six-year career as an agent.

In a prior interview at the time of the magazine’s publication, Kontrafouris talked about his graduation from Rutgers University in Newark and path to becoming a successful real estate agent.

“It was very hard in the beginning, to get going,” Kontrafouris, who graduated with a degree in business and marketing, said. “I saw other people making money in the business and thought ‘if they can do it, then I definitely can.’”

He has sold more than $7 million in real estate so far, and said it took time to adapt his lifestyle including the pressure of handling the sale of the biggest asset most people will buy in their lifetimes and the nature of living on commission checks as opposed to a regular salary.



“It’s not for everyone,” he said, pointing to industry statistics that say only one of eight people succeed in the business. “You have to stick with it.”



Kontrafouris is licensed in both New Jersey and New York, giving him a huge territory to apply his craft, with some properties as far away as Jersey City.



Even though his net is cast wide, the township resident is quick to point out the value of investing in the local market, which he sees as a good deal for buyers.

He said he grew up in West Milford and that it’s important to have that knowledge of the area to sell homes.

“There are so many people so many people that I see that are from (New York) City or Bergen (County) that have weekend houses up here,” he said in the prior interview. “They are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into their properties and that is bringing (property) values up.”

Kontrafouris said even though the television shows take a great deal of time to produce, the effort is worth it to highlight the area and the value of real estate here.

He said he will be on a couple more of the upcoming episodes of the program.

Those looking to buy or sell a home can find Kontrafouris at the RE/MAX Country Realty office on Union Valley Road in West Milford, or can reach him at Peterkontrafouris@gmail.com.

