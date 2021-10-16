St. Anthony Community Hospital launches new diabetic foot care program

St. Anthony Community Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), has launched a new Diabetic Foot Care Program at the hospital to help prevent, diagnose and treat foot conditions caused by diabetes.

According to the CDC, diabetes can reduce blood flow to the feet, which slows the healing process. If left unchecked, a small cut, blister or open sore on the foot might evolve into a more severe condition, such as diabetic foot ulcer or worse. For this reason, it is important for individuals with diabetes to evaluate their feet daily and consult a physician with expertise in diabetic foot conditions for any concerning issues, such as a cut or wound that won’t heal.

The Diabetic Foot Care Program at St. Anthony Community Hospital brings board-certified podiatrists, wound care nurses, nutritionists, orthotics specialists, a diabetes educator and other medical professionals together to diagnose diabetic foot ailments and develop personalized treatment plans for patients.

Diabetic conditions of the foot that are treated by Diabetic Foot Care Program specialists include foot ulcers, open sores and wounds, deformities, Charcot neuroarthropathy and osteomyelitis. The program also offers a full scope of surgical and nonsurgical services, such as hemoglobin A1C testing for monitoring blood sugar levels, ultrasound/vascular studies for peripheral arterial disease or poor circulation, hyperbaric therapy (as applicable) for chronic wounds and diabetes and nutritional education.

“The program is a great asset and resource to the public as well as the medical community,” said Dr. Bruce D. Fischer, the Medical Director of the Diabetic Foot Care Program. “By offering a comprehensive approach, we can educate our community to the importance of diabetic foot care and limit complications.”

Fischer is double board-certified in podiatry and foot and ankle surgery with more than 30 years of experience in diabetic foot care, foot injury, geriatric foot care and podiatric sports medicine.

Partnering with Fischer at the Diabetic Foot Care Program is Crystal Haskin-Cole, DPM, who is also board-certified in podiatric medicine and completed a fellowship in wound care. Haskin-Cole specializes in podiatric foot deformities, diabetic limb salvage, hyperbaric medicine and other advanced care surgical and nonsurgical treatments.

To schedule an appointment with a specialist in the new Diabetic Foot Care Program at St. Anthony Community Hospital, interested parties should call 845.987.5067 or visit stanthonycommunityhosp.org/diabetic-foot-care-program.